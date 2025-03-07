ONLY WATCHABLE TALKING HEAD ON CNN TO RECEIVE WELL-DESERVED RAISE: CNN to hand pro-Trump pundit Scott Jennings big pay raise as part of new deal: report.

CNN is on the verge of finalizing a lucrative new contract for conservative commentator Scott Jennings, a move that demonstrates the left-leaning network’s recognition of his growing influence and appeal among supporters of President Trump, according to a report.

Jennings, a veteran political strategist and respected voice in Republican circles whose analysis serves as a counterweight to the network’s often left-leaning discussions, is set to receive a substantial pay increase, according to the Status newsletter.

Specific terms of Jennings’ reported compensation boost couldn’t immediately be learned.

The new contract for Jennings, who has been mentioned as a possible candidate to succeed retiring Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), is testament to his growing popularity among Trump supporters on social media who routinely post clips of his contentious interactions with co-panelists.