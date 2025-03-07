MATTHEW CONTINETTI: The Democrats’ Identity Crisis.

The Democratic Party has a split personality. It was on full display Tuesday night.

Face one: wacky, ideologically fevered, performatively outraged. Face two: collected, reassuring, conventional—and utterly misleading.

The split reflects a deeper problem. Democrats have no power, no leader, no role, no identity. Their presidential candidate lost every swing state and the popular vote. Their reputation is at its lowest level in decades. They are divided: Go wild, or stick with the old playbook?

The House Democrats chose derangement. As President Trump delivered his address to Congress, my eyes remained fixed on the House floor. There was no escaping the Democrats’ hysterical display.

It was a mass psychic breakdown—the political equivalent of the airline steward who, after his flight had landed, announced to the cabin that he was quitting his job, guzzled two beers, opened the emergency exit, and slid to the tarmac on the evacuation chute.

The theatrics began when Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D., N.M.) held a small card that read “This is not normal” above President Trump’s shoulder as he walked down the aisle to the House rostrum. She might as well have held bunny ears behind him. What was she thinking? Voters are used to Trump. They’ve elected him twice. What isn’t normal is Stansbury’s stunt.

Her colleagues were even less restrained. Rep. Al Green (D., Texas) was ejected from the chamber—and subsequently censured by the House—for heckling Trump at the speech’s outset. The image of the 77-year-old Green screaming and shaking his cane at the president was partly disturbing but mostly pathetic. He embodied the “old man yells at cloud” meme.