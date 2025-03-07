JIM TREACHER: A Few Other Ways Gavin Newsom Can Pretend to Be Normal.

This week Newsom debuted a podcast, where he promises to talk to people who disagree with him. His first guest was Charlie Kirk, so obviously he meant it. And during their conversation, Newsom finally admitted it’s wrong to make girls compete against boys in sports.

Finally, a prominent Democrat is willing to say the obvious out loud.

Clearly, this is just the opening salvo of a Newsom presidential campaign in 2028. He’s pivoting to the center, as the pundits say.

So here are some fake images of the greasy-haired Adonis pretending to be a normal American, now that he realizes the entire Democrat agenda is electoral poison and his political career is over if he doesn’t start trying to act normal, pronto.

* * * * * * * *

Minding His Own Damn Business

This last one is my favorite. Can you even imagine a politician just leaving you alone and not telling you how to live your life? I can dream, can’t I?