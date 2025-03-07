TYLER O’NEIL: Blue State’s ‘Domestic Extremism’ Task Force Stacked With Leftist Groups, Critics Fear.

Washington state has launched a domestic extremism task force, and conservatives are sounding the alarm about task force members’ ties to an organization notorious for branding mainstream conservative and Christian organizations as “hate groups.”

State Senate Bill 5950, signed by then-Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, on April 1, 2024, established a “Domestic Extremism and Mass Violence Task Force,” which will recommend changes to state law.

The task force includes many left-wing groups with ties to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a nonprofit law firm that sued KKK chapters into bankruptcy and now publishes a “hate map” that includes parental rights groups such as Moms for Liberty, law firms such as Alliance Defending Freedom, and Christian groups such as the Family Research Council alongside Klan chapters. The SPLC’s accusation against the Family Research Council inspired a domestic terrorism attack in 2012.

“It’s self-evident how this entity is very dangerous to people of faith, to institutions that have a conservative worldview,” Brad Dacus, president and founder of the Pacific Justice Institute, told The Daily Signal in an interview Tuesday. The SPLC brands Pacific Justice Institute an “anti-LGBTQ+ hate group” because it opposes the LGBTQ agenda.