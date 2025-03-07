PRIORITIES:

More:

2022 LAFD Honorary Fire Chief, Paul Scrivano “We are nothing more now than the homeless Transport service” “The biggest reason why the fire department will continue to fail is because we are nothing more now than the homeless Transport service in in the city of Los Angeles. We don’t need more stations. We don’t need more ambulances. We don’t need more paramedics. We need to stop transporting 1200 -1500 bums to the hospital every day. 2000 calls a day, 75%, 1500 calls a day are homeless related for homeless.”

Exit quote: “If the problem goes away, the money goes away.”