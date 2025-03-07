YOU CAN BARELY TELL THE PLAYERS APART EVEN WITH A SCORECARD: Another Day, Another Democratic Activist Scam Artist. “As Democratic activists never tire of reminding us while they lose election after election, not only are they smarter and better education that those inbred Trump-voting freaks of JesusLand, they’re simply better people than those greedy, money-grubbing peasants they look down on. Yet somehow, despite those giant piles of moral superiority, time and time again it turns out that they’re the ones committing fraud.”