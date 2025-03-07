THAT’S OK: SpaceX Starship Test Flight 8 Went Half-Kablooey. “The race to radically reduce launch costs and pave the way to Mars and back to the moon — with the world’s most powerful and first fully reusable rocket — took one more small step forward yesterday with Starship’s eighth flight test.”

Some people just don’t get it, however:

NASA has lost 42 spacecraft and 17 astronauts. DoD has lost 550 spacecraft. Space X has lost 9 spacecraft out of 477 launches. Frequently the ones being lost are EXPEREMENTAL. @WajahatAli continues to be the dumbest motherfucker on this platform. https://t.co/QDFRAIqshp — Ordnance Jay Packard Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) March 7, 2025

I’m not convinced Ali is actually the dumbest motherf***** on X but only because the competition is so fierce and the field is so wide.