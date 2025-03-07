March 7, 2025

THAT’S OK: SpaceX Starship Test Flight 8 Went Half-Kablooey. “The race to radically reduce launch costs and pave the way to Mars and back to the moon — with the world’s most powerful and first fully reusable rocket — took one more small step forward yesterday with Starship’s eighth flight test.”

Some people just don’t get it, however:

I’m not convinced Ali is actually the dumbest motherf***** on X but only because the competition is so fierce and the field is so wide.

Posted at 10:11 am by Stephen Green