SAVINGS YOU CAN BELIEVE IN: Elon Musk’s DOGE Cancels Lease at Obama Library Site.

Since taking office on January 20, President Donald Trump has pledged to reduce federal costs dramatically and shrink the government workforce. The lease termination is part of a broader wave of DOGE contract cancellations and federal cost-cutting efforts.

The lease cancelation is expected to have minimal impact on the library. Federal officials said in 2024 that the library would close later this year and move to a new location.

DOGE said on its website that the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), which controls official presidential libraries and records, has terminated its $1.48 million annual lease with the Obama Presidential Library. DOGE claims this will result in total savings of $740,457.