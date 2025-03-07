SAY ANYTHING: Jasmine Crockett Says Trump Is Going After Illegals So He Can Send Black People ‘Back to the Fields.’

Crockett’s comments surfaced during a segment for a “24-Hour State of the People Marathon,” which was a protest event designed to counter the president’s address to Congress earlier this week.

The livestream featured a never-ending assembly line of guests providing racially charged and provocative commentary. Crockett did not disappoint.

“As they have decided to go after immigrants and these — and things like that, and they’ve said, ‘Oh, they’ve taken your black job, they’ve taken your black jobs,'” she told viewers. “Not really, they are obviously jobs that they want us to go back to, such as work in the fields, alright?”

“Those immigrants that come into our country, they work the fields, something that we ain’t done in a long time,” added Crockett. “And clearly, he is trying to make us go back to the fields.”