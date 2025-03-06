MISSILE DEFENSE: Space Force general: ‘Golden Dome’ missile shield requires Manhattan Project-scale effort. “Golden Dome would be a comprehensive shield to protect the U.S. from an array of threats, including ballistic, hypersonic, and advanced cruise missiles. The system’s core components would include space-based sensors and missile interceptors, leveraging orbital vantage points for early detection and rapid response. Additionally, terrestrial and maritime platforms would provide layered defense, complemented by advanced communication networks to ensure seamless data-sharing and swift decision-making.”