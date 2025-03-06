HE’S RUNNING: Newsom Calls Male Participation in Female Sports ‘Deeply Unfair,’ Highlighting Split in Democratic Party.

Governor Gavin Newsom diverged from the Democratic Party’s commitment to let transgender-identifying male athletes participate in female sports this week when he acknowledged that it was “deeply unfair” for women.

“I think it’s an issue of fairness, I completely agree with you on that. It is an issue of fairness — it’s deeply unfair,” the California Democrat said in the first episode of his new podcast. “I am not wrestling with the fairness issue. I totally agree with you.”

Newsom made the shocking admission while speaking with conservative influencer Charlie Kirk, who pressed his progressive host to step up when it comes to upholding the sanctity of women’s sports. Politico first reported on his remarks.

“I revere sports, so the issue of fairness is completely legit,” Newsom continued. “And I saw that — the last couple years, boy did I [see] how you guys were able to weaponize that issue at another level.” After Kirk challenged him on the characterization, Newsom replaced the word “weaponize” with “highlight.”

The governor has signed numerous bills into law advancing the transgender ideology in California, including legislation that bans school districts from requiring staff to notify parents in the event their child identifies as transgender.

Before Newsom’s tenure, the blue state already had a law on the books that allowed men to compete with women in college and youth sports and allowed transgender students to use school restrooms that align with their gender identity. That law was signed by the former governor, Jerry Brown, in 2014.