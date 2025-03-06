SKYNET SMILES WITH THE PEDAL TO THE METAL: Driverless Maserati racing car sets world record for autonomous speed. “Italian automobile brand Maserati has set a new land speed record with its driverless MC20 Coupe, which reached 197.7 miles per hour without a driver at the helm during a racing event at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center.”
