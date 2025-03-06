ON BRAND FOR GOVERNOR HAIR-GEL:

Ah, the title that was settled upon is "This is Gavin Newsom."

Not "Serving California" or "The California Governor Chat" or "California's Bits and Pieces."

No, the show is titled instead like a network daytime talk show, focused squarely on @GavinNewsom, and not at all on his… https://t.co/loJBE3BpUS — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) March 6, 2025

Newsom is trying to become a podcast media star so he can run for president as one of those instead of as the former governor of a failing state.