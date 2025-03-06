JOANNE JACOBS: Dear Colleague: Do what the Ed Department wants — or else. “Elon Musk’s slash-and-burn boys won’t be able to cut much from the U.S. Education Department, because the multi-billion-dollar items go to programs Congress has legislated, he writes. ‘Title I’s $18 billion for poor kids? Mandated. IDEA’s $15 billion for special education? Same deal. Pell Grants topping $30 billion? That’s the Higher Education Act, not some rogue educrat’s hobbyhorse.'”