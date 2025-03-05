ROGER SIMON: Can a Political Party Have a Personality Disorder?

Who are those people, I wondered Tuesday night, as I watched the Democrats sit on their hands when brain cancer victim 13-year-old Devarjaye “D.J.” Daniel was recognized as an honorary Secret Service agent?

But that was only one moment in a litany of similar nauseating reactions, or lack thereof, during President Trump’s first address to Congress for his second term.

And that’s not counting Al Green’s sad acting out that resulted in his ejection. Mr. Green needs help but is unlikely to get it.

I had to shake myself to remember I was once a Democrat in what seems like the Paleolithic Age but was actually a tad less than twenty-five years ago., scarcely a minute in human time.

Nevertheless, the party I left, even though it was trending in the wrong direction, didn’t seem much like what I was watching now. What had happened? Why did they all behave like sullen children without an ounce of optimism for the future?