MSNBC GHOULS ARE KILLING THEIR NETWORK:

Nicolle Wallace, while talking to Rachel Maddow, crossed so far into the ghoul zone during President Trump’s address to Congress that she may never get out. Her comments make crazy Al Green’s expulsion from the audience last night seem like the normal garden variety nuttiness one expects from congressional hacks.

Last night, these gals sank their teeth into a 13-year-old boy, Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel. He made the mistake of being honored by President Trump after recovering from a brain tumor and multiple surgeries. You know, the young man who always wanted to be a police officer. The young man who made grown men cry and women weep when he was enrolled as an honorary Secret Service Agent and then gave the agent enrolling him a big hug.

Well, so much for that person of color. And don’t let your lying eyes linger on that great big proud dad with his du-rag and white cowboy hat — the one who lifted his son so high in the air that he could see everyone, and they could see him as the president honored him.

Wallace, in her twisted way, managed to tie this human interest story into January 6, seditious conspiracy, and police suicides. Donald Trump is the undying villain in her fantasy world. Poor DJ was only 9 years old back then, so yes, it is sick out there and getting sicker. And Wallace is the poster girl for this.

Here are her words about DJ and his aspiration to be a police officer: “I hope he has a long life as a law enforcement officer, but I hope he never has to defend the United States and Capitol against Donald Trump’s supporters. And if he does, I hope he isn’t one of the six who loses his life to suicide. And I hope he isn’t one who has to testify against the people who carried out acts of seditious conspiracy and then lives to see Donald Trump pardon those people.”

This is a classic example of the heartless Washington media ghoul at work. She is challenging her audience to suppress their human emotions. She is reminding them to be clear-sighted and remember that their human compassion might mislead them into thinking even one good thought about the pure evil that is Donald Trump. These emotions need to be nipped in the bud in order to prevail politically.