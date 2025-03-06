KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: If There Are Any Decent Democrats Left, They’re Awfully Quiet. “The dregs of humanity populate the upper tiers of the Democratic Party and its propaganda wing in the mainstream media. Mother Teresa would have struggled to like the bitter, confrontational idiots in the Dem upper echelon.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.