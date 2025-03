ANALYSIS: TRUE.

If only George Stephanopoulos hadn’t felt the need to defame the president, some of these jobs might have been saved. https://t.co/9BXekthzx2 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 5, 2025

Exit question: Did Stephanopoulos offer to take a cut to his estimated $15 million annual salary to spare any of his show’s production crew?