A SMALL START BUT A GOOD START: $80M in savings found in initial DOGE scrutiny. “Among the targeted initiatives was $1.9 million for DEI training in the Air Force, $6 million to the University of Montana to ‘strengthen American democracy by bridging divides,’ $3.5 million at the Defense Human Resources Activity for support to DEI groups, and $1.6 million to the University of Florida ‘to study social and institutional detriments of vulnerability and resilience to climate hazards’ in the African Sahel, Parnell said.”