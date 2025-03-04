COME SEE THE VIOLENCE INHERENT IN THE LEFTISM:

If you think assaulting my wife and vandalizing our Cybertruck is going to persuade us to join your anti-Elon or anti-Tesla views you’re sadly mistaken. Also, SUPER impressed with how well the Cybertruck performed. Even with the B-pillar glass shattered, FSD and camera worked… pic.twitter.com/sfYB8DYw68 — Josh “Pappy” Hazel (@JEHazel75) March 4, 2025

Full text: “Also, SUPER impressed with how well the Cybertruck performed. Even with the B-pillar glass shattered, FSD and camera worked flawlessly on the 2-hour drive home. The violent mob was trying their hardest to bust the windows and dent the body with whatever they had available. No other vehicle I feel safer in. With the windows up of course.”

And this: “Oh yeah, we got great footage of the perps. Which really isn’t necessary since they’re so proud of their ignorance, they’re freely posting footage online. Making our investigation efforts much easier.”