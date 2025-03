IT COULD HAVE HAPPENED LAST WEEK WITHOUT ALL THAT FUSS, EMBARRASSMENT, AND ILL WILL, BUT ZELENSKYY CHOSE OTHERWISE…:

Without the luncheon, without prestige of the joint pressure. there will be a cost to Zelenskyy for his stunt, and that cost is signing it in front of the cameras.

The bottom line is he had to sign it. He and his country will not survive long-term without it. https://t.co/TPKZS450Hp

— Duane Patterson (@Radioblogger) March 4, 2025