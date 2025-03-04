March 4, 2025

I’M NOT SURE WHAT TO MAKE OF THIS: San Francisco (Yay!) asked the Supreme Court (Boo!) if they can be allowed to dump sewage. Um…is that a “Yay” or a “Boo”?
Or is CNN’s headline editor headline writer misreading the case?

Anything is possible.

Posted at 2:39 pm by Charles Glasser