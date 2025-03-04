THE CRITICAL DRINKER: So The Oscars Happened, I Guess… (Video.) “There was an almost tangible feeling of unease this year, like they were some unproductive employee that knows their boss is watching their every move and is desperate not to attract any more attention to themselves. And you know what? I’m perfectly fine with that, because they 100% deserve this. They got too big for their boots, they overestimated their own importance and cultural power, and now they’re learning the hard way that they serve us not the other way around. A few more years of this and they might just learn their place at last.”