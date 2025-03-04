BYRON YORK: For Democrats, what is to be done?

A new Axios report says some are planning to disrupt the speech, walking out at strategic moments: “Criticism of transgender kids was brought up as a line in the sand that could trigger members to storm out,” Axios noted. Others have talked about bringing noisemakers or props, such as empty egg cartons.

It’s hard to believe Democrats will actually do that. Are they really that dumb? Who knows?

As for Pelosi, the former speaker is urging fellow Democrats not to follow her example. She wants them to behave during the speech so that they can’t be criticized for disrupting the president. “Any demonstration of disagreement, whether it’s visual or whatever — just let him stew in his own juice,” Pelosi told the Washington Post. “Don’t be any grist for the mill to say this was inappropriate.”

It’s hard not to laugh at the woman who, while sitting in the most visible spot in the House chamber before millions of viewers, tore up the president’s speech and waved the torn paper in the air, now advises her fellow Democrats to show restraint. The bottom line is we don’t know what Democrats will do. They might not know themselves.