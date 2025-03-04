MUST FLEE TV: Oscar Ratings Tank with 18 Million Viewers — Third Lowest Ever.

So, in less than a decade, a show that was once something that unified our culture around our shared love of movies and had not dipped below 32 million viewers since 1974, is now unable to attract even 20 million viewers.

The only good news out of Sunday’s Academy Award show is that, at least in my opinion, the correct film took home Best Picture. I loved Anora and was pleased to see its creator, Sean Baker, break a record for personal Oscar wins for a single movie: Picture, Original Screenplay, Editing, and Director. Anora’s knock-out star, Mikey Madison, also went home with some well-deserved gold. She was nothing short of a revelation.

What’s more, Conan O’Brien was a good choice to host. He is nowhere near as toxic or divisive as Jimmy Kimmel.

Nevertheless, it might be too late to woo Normal People back. The show, as far as a telecast goes, has always been pretty awful and overlong. We were willing to put up with that, though, because we loved movies and the movies seemed to love us.

Those days are long over.