MULTIPLICITY: Musk, Sen. Lee: Who’s Writing Dems’ ‘Puppet’ Script?

Department of Government Efficiency chief Elon Musk and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, exposed word-for-word messaging from Democrat leaders in opposition to President Donald Trump’s address to Congress on Tuesday night. “Who is writing the words that the puppets speak? That’s the real question,” Musk posted to X, responding to coordinated messaging from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. Lee, after years of former President Joe Biden being called a puppet for behind-the-scenes puppet masters, noted there could be someone other than them running the party messaging. “It’s almost like someone’s telling Democrats what to say,” Lee wrote. Musk and Lee shared a composite of the videos of identical messaging.

Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker posted identical videos—word for word—right before Trump’s speech. pic.twitter.com/1iYUuuhaEN — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 4, 2025

In 2018, the left were incensed when “Sinclair Made Dozens of Local News Anchors Recite the Same Script,” as the New York Times reported:

On local news stations across the United States last month, dozens of anchors gave the same speech to their combined millions of viewers. It included a warning about fake news, a promise to report fairly and accurately and a request that viewers go to the station’s website and comment “if you believe our coverage is unfair.” It may not have seemed strange to individual viewers. But Timothy Burke, the video director at Deadspin, had read a report last month from CNN, which quoted local station anchors who were uncomfortable with the speech. Mr. Burke tracked down the stations and found when each had aired what he called a “forced read.” Then he stitched together the various broadcasts to create a supercut of anchors eerily echoing the same lines:

It seems safe to say that the “resistance” left of 2025 won’t have a similar reaction to today’s response to Trump.

Senators Richard Blumenthal, Andy Kim, Chris Coons, Angela Alsobrooks, Mazie Hirono, Mark Warner, and Tammy Baldwin join the list of Dem Senators who all released the same message at the same time. It just keeps growing. pic.twitter.com/jAFWcHbeSN — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 4, 2025

UPDATE: Senate Democrats Suffer Humiliating Messaging Disaster. “And on it goes. I’m not going to keep looking because it’s clear that most, if not all, of the Senate Democrats decided to join in on the astroturf campaign. Who thought this was a good idea? Did they really think we wouldn’t notice? Do they realize how silly this makes them look?”