JEFF DUNETZ ON ANDREW BREITBART: I Still Miss My Friend And Mentor.

My goal is to try to weaponize the American people, try to weaponize the conservative movement, try to weaponize the underground conservative Hollywood movement, to weaponize as many people in the center-right country to try to rectify a generation-plus long problem that has been absolute media bias, absolute media used by the Democratic Party as a tool to defeat conservatives. –Andrew Breitbart

It’s hard to believe that Andrew Breitbart’s giant heart gave out thirteen years ago, March 1, 2012. Despite the passage of time since he passed away, the fire and passion he injected into everyone who ever had the pleasure of meeting and working with him is still burning in my heart.