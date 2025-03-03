SOMEBODY SET UP US THE BOMB: British nuclear weapons can protect Canada against Trump, says Trudeau party candidate.

Canada should seek closer ties with Britain because its nuclear weapons can help protect the country against Donald Trump, a female politician running to replace Justin Trudeau has said. Chrystia Freeland, the former deputy prime minister under Mr Trudeau, said that Mr Trump is “clearly threatening our sovereignty” with his campaign to absorb Canada as the 51st state of America. In order to “guarantee our security”, Ms Freeland said she would build closer security partnerships with European Nato allies and “I would be sure that France and Britain were there, who possess nuclear weapons”.

Someone’s taking Jonah Goldberg’s classic 2002 headline, “Bomb Canada, the Case for War” just a bit too seriously.

Still though, if Canada is doing this sort of saber-rattling, this might be an extremely good time for a preemptive first strike…

UPDATE: To paraphrase The Simpsons’ Nelson Muntz, gotta bomb somebody! In February 2022, Freeland’s target was nuking the Freedom Truckers: “Canadian banks have begun freezing the accounts of people linked to the trucker protests in Canada and the federal government is promising to take more accounts offline in coming days in an attempt to clear demonstrators from Ottawa, which has been occupied for nearly a month. On February 17, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a press conference that financial institutions have started freezing accounts and canceling credit cards in accordance with the Emergencies Act, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked earlier this week.”