GREAT MOMENTS IN LEFTIST SCHIZOPHRENIA: Bay Area workers, students take part in Day Without Immigrants protests.

People across the United States are staying home from work or school Monday in a Day Without Immigrants protest against the ongoing federal immigration crackdown. Organizers are hoping to show the economic power of the immigrant community, and students at Overfelt High School in San Jose are expected to participate in the planned nationwide call for boycotts and protests.

Still though, not all immigrants are welcome by today’s far left, who are once again partying like it’s 1859:

Unhinged Democrat Rep. Nydia Velazquez: “My question to Elon Musk: What the hell are you doing here in America? Go back to South Africa!" pic.twitter.com/psg9bbdjTy — Bobby LaValley (@Bobby_LaVallley) March 3, 2025

Last month Michael Moore railed against the deportation of migrants who might be curing cancer or stopping SMOD:

Progressive filmmaker and activist Michael Moore on Tuesday wrote a lengthy blog post warning that by deporting illegal immigrants, America may be missing out on the next equivalent of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs or one that will save the world from a killer asteroid. Moore’s piece, “Our Muslim Boy Wonder,” used Jobs’ origins as the son of a Syrian migrant to critique the Trump administration’s deportation efforts. “Who’s really being removed by ICE tonight?” Moore asked. “The child who would’ve discovered the cure for cancer in 2046? The 9th grade nerd who would’ve stopped that asteroid (sic) that’s gonna hit us in 2032? Do we care?”

Over to you, Rep. Velazquez. Why do you want to deport an African-American who builds spacecraft, electric cars, communication networks, and social media Websites?