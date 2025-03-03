NOW IT CAN BE TOLD: Chuck Todd: Now We Can Call Biden ‘Craven’ For Running — In 2020.

Interesting, and not just in the Now you tell us sense that Mark Hemingway flagged today — and for good reason. Outgoing NBC anchor Chuck Todd and former Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt look back on the absolute disaster around Joe Biden and the upcoming accountability in both the Democrat Party and the media. Todd and Schmidt even get around to discussing the upcoming Jake Tapper/Alex Thompson quasi-exposé Original Sin, which bases the scandal of the 2024 campaign on the idea that the decision to run for a second term. Nonsense, Todd argues. The actual original sin is that Biden ran at all, and not just in the context of his cognitive decline. Todd points out that the Hunter Biden trial made it clear that the Biden family knew damned well that Biden’s children all had substance-abuse issues, and still decided to drag the family out into a national campaign anyway. Todd calls that decision a “craven” attempt to pursue Biden’s personal ambition of nearly 50 years without considering the damage it would do, not just to the country but to the people Biden supposedly cared about. And that’s an angle that we haven’t heard, or at least not much:

Flashback to July: NBC host Chuck Todd makes explosive claim Biden cabinet secretary told him TWO YEARS ago that Joe ‘can’t run again.’

And to July of 2023: NBC’s Chuck Todd Worries GOP Will Accuse Biden With or Without Evidence. “This is the same Todd who had no problem allowing Russia collusion hoaxer Adam Schiff to accuse then-President Donald Trump of working with the Russians to steal the 2016 presidential election. Even though at the time, every honest person with common sense knew that was a fringe conspiracy theory.”

And to April of 2022: MSNBC’S Chuck Todd Snaps at Guest Over Criticism of Hunter Biden Media Coverage: ‘That’s the Laziest Attack.’

And from February of 2022: LOL: NBC’s Andrea Mitchell Says ‘We’re Not Democrats, We’re Journalists!’

The lone Republican on the panel, Danielle Pletka, a Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, finally had a chance to weigh in. “I think President Trump’s judgment on Russia and on Putin has not been awesome. I think Mike Pompeo misspoke,” Pletka said briefly before being cut off by Mitchell who took issue with what she said. “He said it several times,” Mitchell claimed. Pletka replied: “I know Andrea, but I don’t think that’s what he believes.” Then the entire panel erupted and started shouting at Pletka as Todd failed to do his job as the “moderator.” Clearly flustered from being shouted at and not allowed to get a word in, Pletka put her foot down: “Hang on. First of all, there are four of you and one of me. I’m the only Republican sitting here. Hang on a second.” Mitchell did not like being outed as a Democrat even though she outs herself every day on national television, including numerous times on the panel moments before. She snapped back: “We’re not Republicans or Democrats, we’re journalists.” Todd then followed up gesturing towards Mitchell, Welker, and himself “well, three of us are.” The truth is none of them are. They have proven time and again that they are leftist hacks who are disguised as journalists.

Indeed. Finally, here’s Todd, the former operative for Sen. Tom Harkin (D-Iowa) at the beginning of March of 2020, before Fauci and Birx ordered their lockdowns: Coronavirus Can Be to Trump Like Iran Hostages Were to Carter.