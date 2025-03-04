KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Let’s Get This ‘Nuke the Dept. of Education’ Ball Rolling ASAP. “Democrats are essentially owned by the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), and the National Education Association (NEA), which is the largest labor union in the United States. The continued bloating of the Dept. of Education is integral to the unions’ grift. The success of that grift is integral to the unions’ continued control over the Democratic Party. The circle must remain unbroken in order for the public school progressive indoctrination mills’ continued functioning.”