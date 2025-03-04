KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Let’s Get This ‘Nuke the Dept. of Education’ Ball Rolling ASAP. “Democrats are essentially owned by the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), and the National Education Association (NEA), which is the largest labor union in the United States. The continued bloating of the Dept. of Education is integral to the unions’ grift. The success of that grift is integral to the unions’ continued control over the Democratic Party. The circle must remain unbroken in order for the public school progressive indoctrination mills’ continued functioning.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.