ICYMI [VIP]: Off-Ramps to Nowhere. “World War I was the war that broke Europe. The Russo-Ukraine War has broken the American public’s patience with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, and maybe even with NATO — and, like WWI three years in, there’s still no end in sight. The parallels are disturbing.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.