March 4, 2025

ICYMI [VIP]: Off-Ramps to Nowhere. “World War I was the war that broke Europe. The Russo-Ukraine War has broken the American public’s patience with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, and maybe even with NATO — and, like WWI three years in, there’s still no end in sight. The parallels are disturbing.”

Posted at 8:04 am by Stephen Green