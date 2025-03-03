OH MY:

"Late Friday, I was informed that I needed to put my retirement… pic.twitter.com/rNZWQpGT8O

James Dennehy says he was forced to resign in an email to staff.

BREAKING: Head of FBI field office in New York *resigns* after the Department of Justice accused his office of hiding thousands of Epstein documents.

Full text:

“Late Friday, I was informed that I needed to put my retirement papers in today, which I just did. I was not given a reason for this decision,” Dennehy said.

Dennehy had previously told his office to “dig in” after Trump was elected.

The resignation comes after AG Pam Bondi instructed FBI Director Kash Patel to launch an investigation into claims that the New York field office was hiding thousands of documents.

Bondi said a source came forward claiming the field office had thousands of pages of docs.

“I repeatedly questioned whether this was the full set of documents responsive to my request and was repeatedly assured by the FBI that we had received the full set of documents,” Bondi said.

“Late yesterday, I learned from a source that the FBI Field Office in New York was in possession of thousands of pages of documents related to the investigation and indictment of Epstein.”

“Despite my repeated requests, the FBI never disclosed the existence of these files. When you and I spoke yesterday, you were just as surprised as I was to learn this new information.”