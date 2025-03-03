FINALLY: #OscarsSoLame: Hollywood Appeals to Middle-American Normies with a Land Acknowledgment.

The Academy Awards featured a brief land acknowledgment during the ceremony Sunday night that drew scorn on social media.

Actress Julianne Hough gave recognition to three Native American tribes in a 15-second segment during the 97th annual Oscars ceremony.

“We gather in celebration of the Oscars on the ancestral lands of the Tongva, Tataviam and Chumash peoples, the traditional caretakers of this water and land. We honor and pay our respects to indigenous communities here and around the world,” Hough said early in the Hollywood awards show.

The short clip was roasted across social media platform X shortly after it aired.

“Performative nonsense. Give the land back if you’re so woke,” Sen. Josh Hawley’s communications director, Abigail Jackson, wrote.

Washington Examiner contributor Brad Polumbo exclaimed, “i repeat: give it back or shut the f— up!”

“Do the named indigenous groups ever have to acknowledge who they took the land from?” Libertas Institute President Connor Boyack asked.

“WHHHYYY” former Democratic campaign strategist Evan Barker wrote.

Marine Corps veteran Rick Swift remarked, “Will she be giving up her home?”