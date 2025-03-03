FINALLY: #OscarsSoLame: Hollywood Appeals to Middle-American Normies with a Land Acknowledgment.
The Academy Awards featured a brief land acknowledgment during the ceremony Sunday night that drew scorn on social media.
Actress Julianne Hough gave recognition to three Native American tribes in a 15-second segment during the 97th annual Oscars ceremony.
“We gather in celebration of the Oscars on the ancestral lands of the Tongva, Tataviam and Chumash peoples, the traditional caretakers of this water and land. We honor and pay our respects to indigenous communities here and around the world,” Hough said early in the Hollywood awards show.
The short clip was roasted across social media platform X shortly after it aired.
“Performative nonsense. Give the land back if you’re so woke,” Sen. Josh Hawley’s communications director, Abigail Jackson, wrote.
Washington Examiner contributor Brad Polumbo exclaimed, “i repeat: give it back or shut the f— up!”
“Do the named indigenous groups ever have to acknowledge who they took the land from?” Libertas Institute President Connor Boyack asked.
“WHHHYYY” former Democratic campaign strategist Evan Barker wrote.
Marine Corps veteran Rick Swift remarked, “Will she be giving up her home?”
Related: ‘Racist’ transgender best actress nominee Karla Sofia Gascon’s miserable evening at Oscars revealed.
Karla Sofia Gascón had a lonely night at the Oscars after she was accused of being a racist over social media posts targeting Muslims and George Floyd.
The Emilia Perez star – the first trans woman to be nominated for an acting Oscar – was once considered a front-runner to win Best Actress, but was shunned by Netflix and her co-stars after the posts emerged.
It was unclear if the Spanish actress, 52, would show up at the event, as Netflix had pulled the plug on many of her pre-awards appearances after the scandal.
But Gascón did show up, alongside her daughter, agent, a ‘concerned’ Netflix publicist and private security, The New York Times reported.
She was photographed interacting with co-star Selena Gomez in the audience after the show started, but did not walk the red carpet or pose with anyone from her film.
Gascón did reportedly share a warm moment with Best Actor winner Adrian Brody at the bar, but was kept from speaking to any press by the Netflix publicist.
‘Gascón was jovial and interested in chatting,’ the NYT reported. ‘But before she could get out any answer, the Netflix publicist shut down any more conversation and moved the reporter away from Gascón.’
Why are leftist-monopoly industries such cesspits of transphobia?