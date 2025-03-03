THEY GAVE PEACE A CHANCE UNDER TRUMP 45 AND LOOK WHAT HAPPENED:

The Abraham Accords Peace Institute's analysis shows that in 2024, economic relations and trade continued to grow between Israel and all of its peace partners in the Arab world.

Full text:

Despite regional tensions, Abraham Accords ties remain strong.

The Abraham Accords Peace Institute’s analysis shows that in 2024, economic relations and trade continued to grow between Israel and all of its peace partners in the Arab world.

• Trade between Israel and the UAE reached $3.24 billion in 2024, an increase of 10% from 2023.

• Trade between Israel and Bahrain reached $108.5 million in 2024, an increase of 843% from 2023.

• Trade between Israel and Morocco reached $109.9 million in 2024, an increase of 40% from 2023.

• Trade between Israel and Egypt reached $579 million in 2024, an increase of 31% from 2023.

• Trade between Israel and Jordan reached $477.6 million in 2024, an increase of 7% from 2023.

Now is the time to deepen and expand the Abraham Accords, and shape a future of peace, prosperity and partnership for the entire region.