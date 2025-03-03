A BILLION HERE AND A BILLION THERE…: Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC announces new $100B investment in US.

Taiwanese chip giant TSMC announced at the White House Monday that it will invest an additional $100 billion in the U.S. for three new advanced semiconductor manufacturing plants, a new infusion on top of the manufacturer’s existing plans.

TSMC CEO C.C. Wei credited President Donald Trump for the projects, which will include a new Arizona R&D center — a critical part of the technology supply chain that the company has never moved outside of Taiwan.

“We have to thank President Trump’s vision and his support,” Wei said. “TSMC started the journey of establishing the advanced chip manufacturing in Arizona. And now, let me proudly say the vision becomes reality.”

The company — which makes some 90 percent of the world’s most cutting-edge chips for customers like Nvidia and Apple — previously committed over $65 billion to build three factories in Arizona under a CHIPS and Science Act contract with the Biden administration. TSMC agreed to build a factory in the U.S. to cut reliance on geopolitically risky Taiwan during Trump’s first term.