IT WAS BIDEN’S PARTY; WE JUST GET THE HANGOVER:

The Fed's GDP estimates crash on Biden hangover and falling government spending. More is coming. Because the more DOGE cuts — and the more wars end — the richer we’ll be. But the worse GDP will look on paper. pic.twitter.com/qLXukVc7QS — Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (@profstonge) March 3, 2025

No matter how Washington does its accounting, deficit spending is a net drain on GDP.