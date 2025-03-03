DEMOCRATS JUST CAN’T GET ENOUGH OF OTHER PEOPLE’S MONEY: Colorado bill looks to expand SNAP to allow restaurant food purchases.

While the bill does not specify particular restaurants that will participate in the program, it lays out requirements for the state to set up an application process for restaurants to apply to the program.

Participating restaurants would be required to be licensed by the state Department of Health and authorized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to receive SNAP.

It also says that participating restaurants may be “encouraged” through the program’s rules to:

• Utilize practices of procuring locally produced foods for hot or prepared meals.

• Serve foods that represent diverse cultural traditions.

• Serve geographically diverse regions of the state.

• Offer the option for a patron to choose how to pay for their meal in underinvested communities.