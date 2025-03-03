LAUGHING WOLF: The Zelensky Implosion. “What Zelensky displayed is far too common in Western Europe, where it is fashionable and acceptable (and far too common for my taste) to display such arrogant entitlement towards America and Americans. I will note that when you get out into the countryside, or more into Eastern Europe, this fades. Or, at least it did when I last traveled around a bit.”

Read the whole thing.

I’d just add that Zelenskyy permanently pissed off an awful lot of Ukraine supporters. And people who might have been on the fence, he probably pushed off of it.