SHORT AQUA NET STOCKS IF TRUE: Jimmy Johnson embarks on life without football after retiring from Fox.



There’s no roadmap from a blackboard in the Arkansas football office where this all started for Jimmy Johnson six decades ago — no roadmap through six decades of games and teams and various jobs to the phone call he made a few days ago to Fox Sports executives.

But there he was having decided his second, or maybe third or fourth, football act was over. He was retiring from public life.

“I’m done,” he told Fox officials.

They asked him to take more time to decide, then suggested considering a smaller TV role. Maybe a half-dozen cross-country trips for their Sunday studio show next season. Less, if he wanted.

“No, I’m 100 percent sure, I’m done,” Jimmy said. “I’m retiring for good this time.”

Maybe it’s not a big deal. Jimmy was saying as much now from his Islamorada home. Someone will take his seat on TV next season and the games will look the same as always.