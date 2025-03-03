CHANGE:

A little bit of a reality check for some: -Trump's net approval on Russia/Ukraine (+2) is far more positive than Biden's was by the end (-22).

-The share (31% to 50%) who want a compromise in the war is way up

-The share who say Russia is an enemy is way down (64% to 34%). pic.twitter.com/z6k0x6A1yn — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) March 3, 2025

Most wars we’ve been involved in, even tangentially like this one, have something in common: Americans tire of them after about three years. The Russo-Ukraine War might be special though, given the increasing unlikability of both combatants.