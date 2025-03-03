KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Dear News Cycle — I Really Can’t Leave You Unsupervised, Can I? “If ever a world leader needed an upbraiding from the leader of the free world, it’s this guy and his bad Gap chic wardrobe. I can’t shake the feeling that Zelenskyy is more concerned with being an international celebrity than bringing peace to his people. Yeah, that sounds outlandish, but the guy really is a traveling clown show. He’s severely out of his league for a battle of wills with President Trump.”