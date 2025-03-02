WELL, GOOD: Rubio signs declaration to expedite $4B in arms to Israel ‘wrongly withheld’ by Biden. “This important decision coincides with President Trump’s repeal of a Biden-era memorandum which had imposed baseless and politicized conditions on military assistance to Israel at a time when our close ally was fighting a war of survival on multiple fronts against Iran and terror proxies.”

Here’s how the New York Times framed it because, of course, they did: Rubio Bypasses Congress to Send Israel $4 Billion in Arms.