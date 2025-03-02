JOSEPH CAMPBELL: ‘The Internet? Bah!’ Remembering 1995, the year of the world wide web.

Stoll previewed his book in an essay in Newsweek on Feb. 27, 1995, that has become something of a cult classic, which is frequently rediscovered online. The essay , in which Stoll dismissed the online world as a “most trendy and oversold community,” appeared beneath the headline, “The Internet? Bah!”

Skeptics scoffed that the “massive seething monument to human expression” was little more than a fad. No contrarian was more insistent than Clifford Stoll, an astronomer who in 1995 brought out the book, “ Silicon Snake Oil: Second Thoughts on the Information Highway. ” It makes for entertaining reading — if mostly for its jaw-dropping assortment of misguided predictions. Stoll, who said he been online for years, wrote, for example:

This is history repeating, of course. In 1977, Creative Computing magazine reprinted a speech by Arthur C. Clarke to ATT and MIT at the “Convocation on Communications in Celebration of the Centennial of the Telephone,” in which he said:

Man is the communicating animal; he demands news, information, entertainment, almost as much as food. In fact, as a functioning human being, he can survive much longer without food — even without water! — than without information, as experiments in sensory deprivation have shown. This is a truly astonishing fact; one could construct a whole philosophy around it.

So any major advance in communications capability that can be conceived can be realized in practice, and that same advance will come into widespread use just as soon as it is practicable. Often sooner; the public can’t wait for “state of the art” to settle down. Remember the first clumsy phonographs, radios, tape recorders? And would you believe the date of the first music broadcast? It was barely a year after the invention of the telephone! On April 2, 1877, a “telegraphic harmony” apparatus in Philadelphia sent “Yankee Doodle” to sixteen loudspeakers — well, soft-speakers — in New York’s Steinway Hall. Alexander Graham Bell was in the audience, and one would like to know if he complimented the promoter — his now forgotten rival, Elisha Gray, who got to the Patent Office just those fatal few hours too late…

Gray was not the only one to be caught out by the momentum of events. When news of the telephone reached England through Cyrus Field’s undersea telegraphic cable, the chief engineer of the Post Office was asked whether this new Yankee invention would be of any practical value. He gave the forthright reply: “No, sir. The Americans have need of the telephone — but we do not. We have plenty of messenger boys.”