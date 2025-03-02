IT TOOK LONG ENOUGH: Hidden behind paywall, but The WSJ has an interesting article about reintroducing shop class in schools. IIRC, Glenn and others have mentioned that most Gen-X and Z’ers don’t even know how to change a tire.

I was at an AutoZone recently to replace an oil filter wrench. The kid gave me the “deer in the headlights” look, and just went to his checkout computer screen to see what I was talking about.

“Have you ever changed oil in a car?” I asked.

You get three guesses at what his response was, and the first two guesses don’t count.

