HMMM:

Mrs. Dr. Publius asked me to post something:

Go watch the anti-MAGA/DOGE protests and infiltrated town halls.

Notice anything?

Where are the black people?

They are not there because they are tired of being weaponized and used as human shields by rich white Democrats.

THAT…

— Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) March 1, 2025