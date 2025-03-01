YES, THEY’VE ENTERED THE “FO” PHASE OF FAFO:
They were dancing around the coffins of Jewish children 5 minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/RAkxEZwfhp
— Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) March 1, 2025
YES, THEY’VE ENTERED THE “FO” PHASE OF FAFO:
They were dancing around the coffins of Jewish children 5 minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/RAkxEZwfhp
— Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) March 1, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.