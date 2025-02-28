THE CRITICAL DRINKER: Cleaner — The Worst Die Hard Clone Ever (Video). “Ultimately, Cleaner is a perfect example of Die Hard if it was made by Hollywood today. It’s slow, boring, derivative, preachy, pandering, morally confused, striving to grapple with big issues that are far beyond its intellectual capacity. Bristling with tedious intersectional feminism, and boring unlikable girl bosses that went out of fashion years ago and an embarrassing failure that serves to remind us yet again how good we once had it.”