TATER TAUNTED: Brian Stelter Breaks Twitter/X in Massive Self-Awareness Fail After DOJ Epstein Files Announcement.

On Thursday, the first phase of the DOJ’s Epstein files release took place, with heavily redacted documents first being given in binders to a select group of conservative influencers at the White House before being posted online several hours later.

As we reported, a press release from the DOJ that also came later in the day acknowledged that much of the information they released was “previously leaked but never released in a formal capacity by the U.S. Government.”

They also alleged there was some pre-Kash Patel FBI interference ahead of Phase One, with Attorney General Pam Bondi learning of “thousands of pages of documents related to the investigation and indictment of Epstein that were not previously disclosed” and ordering the FBI to have them to her by 8 a.m. Eastern Time Friday.

While the release was, to put it mildly, underwhelming, watching the mainstream media outlets who either looked the other way for years or felt snubbed by the Trump White House try to dunk on the Trump administration and conservative influencers in the aftermath gave the words “self-awareness fail” a whole new meaning.

At the top of the bunch was CNN media hall monitor Brian Stelter, who proclaimed on the Twitter/X machine that years of “conspiracy theories” pushed by “irresponsible” conservatives about an alleged government cover-up related to the Epstein files had begun to “unravel” after what happened Thursday: