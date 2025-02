THE NEW SPACE RACE:

🚨SPACE BREAKTHROUGH: SPACEX LAUNCHES FIRST ASTEROID MINING MISSION

A SpaceX rocket has launched Odin, a spacecraft built by startup AstroForge, on a mission to study asteroid 2022 OB5, which is 1 million miles from Earth.

The asteroid is believed to contain platinum and other…

— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 28, 2025